Maharashtra: Five booked for cheating online service providers of more than Rs 2.6 lakh

An offence has been registered against five persons for allegedly fabricating Aadhaar cards and cheating online service providers of more than Rs 2.61 lakh in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.
According to the Thane Police, the accused allegedly photos of their friends to make 29 fake Aadhaar cards, which they used to purchase SIM cards.
Using the SIM cards, the accused placed orders with shopping portals for 14 mobile phones, a laptop and other electronics and after receiving the devices, they replaced them with duplicate ones and returned them to the suppliers and cheated them, an official said.
A case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and further probe is underway, he added.
