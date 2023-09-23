A man arrived at the open space near a hospital in Navi Mumbai around 4 am on Friday, left a bag with a Five-day-old baby girl on a rack and fled the place, the police said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Five-day-old girl child found abandoned in Navi Mumbai; one booked x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





A five-day-old girl child was found in a bag abandoned She was found at an open space in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai An offence has been registered against a yet to be identified man

A five-day-old girl child was found in a bag abandoned in an open space in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, the police said on Saturday, according to the PTI.

According to the news agency, an unidentified man arrived at the open space near a hospital around 4 am on Friday, left a bag with a baby girl on a rack and fled the place, sub-inspector Bipin Tuturwad told the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The baby has been placed with a childcare centre in Nerul, he said.

An offence has been registered and a probe is underway to identify the man who abandoned the baby, the official added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident earlier this week, the Malabar Hill Police apprehended a trio for allegedly throwing a newborn baby into the sea.

"The incident came to light when the dead body of a newborn male child was found in the Banganga area on September 16," said a police officer.

According to the police, a 22-year-old boy had developed a relationship with a 20-year-old woman, and they frequently met each other. However, their relationship was not approved by the woman's mother.

The woman's mother, who is approximately in her 50s, threw the baby boy as soon as she came to know that he was born.

"The couple knew that she had committed such an act. The trio has been booked under Section 315 (Act done with intent to prevent a child from being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of the IPC and is currently in judicial custody."

In an another tragic incident in the Mulund area of Mumbai on Thursday, a mother allegedly threw her 39-day-old daughter from the 14th-floor bedroom window, resulting in the infant's immediate demise. The mother is currently undergoing treatment for depression, and the Mulund police have registered a murder case in connection with the incident, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased child was staying with her mother, at her grandfather's house on the 14th floor of a building in Mulund West. The mother allegedly threw her 39-day-old daughter from the bedroom window. The baby landed on the roof of another building nearby, the police said.

(with PTI inputs)