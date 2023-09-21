The woman and daughter, who were rushed to a hospital after her husband was alerted, are out of danger, a Mumbai Police official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man attacks woman, her daughter in Chembur, then kills self x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





30-year-old man allegedly killed himself after attacking a woman and her daughter He attacked the woman with a knife in her Chembur home The woman`s 15-year-old daughter received knife wounds in the neck

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed himself after attacking a woman and her teenaged daughter with a knife in Chembur area of Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place at 8:45 pm on Wednesday in Saibaba Nagar of Chembur area, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PTI, Rahul Nishad, who did odd jobs at the local market, entered the 35-year-old woman's house, shut the door from inside and attacked her with a knife, resulting in severe injuries to her chest, neck and hand, the official said.

"The woman's 15-year-old daughter received knife wounds in the neck and hand when she tried to save her mother. Nishad was shouting that he would kill both of them. The woman and her daughter managed to open the door and flee," the official further added.

Nishad then stabbed himself to death with the knife, he said.

"Nishad knew the woman's husband and would come to their home often to have food during the pandemic. He had, however, not come there for the past couple of months. We do not know why he carried out this attack," the official said.

The woman and daughter, who were rushed to a hospital after her husband was alerted, are out of danger, he said.

Nishad has been charged with attempt to murder, while an accidental death case has been registered in connection with his suicide, the official informed.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 42-year-old woman was found murdered in her home in Thane district, with the police suspecting her husband's role in the crime, an official said on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The woman was apparently killed with a laundry bat on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the official said. The police are looking for her husband.

Citing the preliminary investigation, the police said the couple, who lived at Jamghar of Wada taluka, often fought as the man would cast doubts on her character.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a search is on to trace the husband, said the official from Wada police station.

(with PTI inputs)