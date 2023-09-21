Navi Mumbai: Man booked for sexually harassing 15-year-old girl

Acting on a complaint by the girl, the police on Wednesday registered a case against Sheikh under Indian Penal Code sections, including 354A (sexual harassment) and 354 (stalking), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

A man was booked for sexually harassing 15-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai. The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a man for sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl after befriending her on social media, an official told news agency PTI on Thursday.

Between November 2022 and June 2023, accused Altaf Sheikh first allegedly coaxed the minor to share a few semi-nude photos of her with him. He then demanded more such pictures threatening to make the earlier one viral if she didn't comply, reported PTI.

Acting on a complaint by the girl, the police on Wednesday registered a case against Sheikh under Indian Penal Code sections, including 354A (sexual harassment) and 354 (stalking), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, reported PTI.

No arrest has been made yet, the official from Kharghar police station told PTI.

Meanwhile, the police in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai have registered a case against a 64-year-old man for allegedly cheating two developers and state body CIDCO of nearly Rs 60 crore over a piece of land, an official told PTI on Saturday.

Accused Shirish Gharat, a resident of Belpada in Kharghar, owned a 2,500 square metre plot in his area, the official from Navi Mumbai police told PTI. He struck a deal with two developers in 2022 to sell the land for Rs 7 crore. After receiving Rs 1.98 crore, he transferred it in their names.

However, Gharat prepared fake documents to show that the plot was his and submitted the papers to the planning agency City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). In exchange, he received another piece of land, the official told PTI.

After the alleged fraud was exposed during verification, the official said, the CBD Belapur police on Friday registered a case against Gharat for cheating the developers and CIDCO of Rs 60 crore. Gharat is also being probed by the Economic Offences Wing, the official told PTI.

In another case, the Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a 20-year-old man for troubling a 16-year-old girl and driving her to die by suicide, reported PTI.

