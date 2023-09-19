Navi Mumbai Police book 3 for malpractice during MPSC exam

The Navi Mumbai police have taken action against three individuals in connection with alleged malpractice during the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Prelims exam held at a centre in Pune in April

The Navi Mumbai police have taken action against three individuals in connection with alleged malpractice during the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Prelims exam held at a centre in Pune in April, reported PTI. While no arrests have been made as of now, an FIR has been registered, and the case has been transferred to the Pune Police for further investigation, according to an official statement.

According to the report, the three individuals involved in the case have been identified as Akash Dhunavat, an aspirant who participated in the MPSC exam, along with his associates Jeevan Naymane and Shankar Jarwal.

The complaint alleges that during the MPSC Prelims exam, Akash Dhunavat employed a spy camera concealed on his person. With the illicit device, he reportedly captured images of the question paper and transmitted them along with the answer key to Jeevan Naymane, the report cited. Subsequently, Naymane forwarded this critical information to Shankar Jarwal through a mobile phone. It is believed that the question paper and answer key were also shared with others, widening the scope of the alleged malpractice.

Police authorities suspect the possible involvement of additional individuals in this unlawful act, the PTI report stated.

A police officer from the CBD Belapur police station disclosed that the case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and The Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board, and other specified Examination Act of 1982. Given that the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Wanwadi police station in Pune, the case has been transferred to them for further investigation.

Meanwhile, earlier in May, four offences were registered against people who indulged in malpractices during the examination for recruitment of constables in Mumbai Police. Reportedly, the malpractices came to light at centres in Bhandup, Kasturba Marg, Meghwadi and Goregaon.

The accused from Bhandup was spotted taking help from an aide using a small electronic device to answer the examination paper. According to the PTI report, a case under Section 417 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act was registered against the accused.

With PTI inputs