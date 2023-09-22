Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall
Mumbai crime: Godmother of Ghatkopar behind Malad Dhoom heist
Maharashtra: ‘Farmers are dying, when will govt declare drought?’
Maharashtra: Teachers threaten protest over move to privatise govt schools
Ganesh Chaturthi: 4 drown in Maharashtra's Palghar on first immersion night
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Why is it so tough to find rental accommodation in Mumbai

Why is it so tough to find rental accommodation in Mumbai?

Premium

Updated on: 22 September,2023 11:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

Finding the perfect apartment in Mumbai is like chasing a mirage: It appears within reach but not quite. We investigate the factors that contribute to the city’s inflated housing rentals

Why is it so tough to find rental accommodation in Mumbai?

Mumbai’s notorious rentals are aggravated by the additional costs of deposits and heft brokerage. Image Courtesy: iStock


Key Highlights

  1. With high rental costs, the aspiration of residing in affluent areas remains a dream
  2. The rental prices can be increased yearly at the owner’s discretion
  3. Owners ask brokers to cap the rents at non-negotiable rates

Amid Mumbai’s urban landscape, one enigma stands tall - the soaring cost of rental accommodation. The essentials of life – ‘Roti, kapda aur makaan' are universal, but in Mumbai, securing a 'makaan' proves to be a bank-breaking task. 

life and style mumbai worli santacruz andheri Lifestyle news culture news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK