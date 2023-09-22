Why is it so tough to find rental accommodation in Mumbai?

Finding the perfect apartment in Mumbai is like chasing a mirage: It appears within reach but not quite. We investigate the factors that contribute to the city’s inflated housing rentals

Mumbai’s notorious rentals are aggravated by the additional costs of deposits and heft brokerage. Image Courtesy: iStock

With high rental costs, the aspiration of residing in affluent areas remains a dream The rental prices can be increased yearly at the owner’s discretion Owners ask brokers to cap the rents at non-negotiable rates

Amid Mumbai’s urban landscape, one enigma stands tall - the soaring cost of rental accommodation. The essentials of life – ‘Roti, kapda aur makaan' are universal, but in Mumbai, securing a 'makaan' proves to be a bank-breaking task.