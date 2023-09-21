Breaking News
Maharashtra: Idol stolen from Navi Mumbai temple; cops launch investigations

Updated on: 21 September,2023 09:03 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Turbhe Naka. The Ram-Sita-Laxman idol was made of several metals, a Navi Mumbai Police official said

Maharashtra: Idol stolen from Navi Mumbai temple; cops launch investigations

The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly stealing an idol from a temple in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.


The police official told the news agency that the the stolen idol was worth around Rs 60,000.


The incident took place on Wednesday night in Turbhe Naka. The Ram-Sita-Laxman idol was made of several metals, he said.


Efforts are on to nab the culprits, the Turbhe police station official added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident earlier this week, two persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the theft of an idol and two crowns worth lakhs of rupees from a temple in Jharkhand's Palamu district last week, a senior police officer said, reported the PTI.

The two were identified as Md Sohail (25), who along with an accomplice committed the theft, and Upendra Kumar Seth (30), who bought one of the crowns, Medininagar sub-divisional police officer Surjeet Kumar said, according to the PTI.

The officer said the identity of the prime accused has been established but refused to disclose his name as it could hamper the investigation. He, however, assured that the culprit would be apprehended soon.

After committing the crime, the accused duo sold a crown to businessman Seth in Bihar's Sasaram, the SDPO said, the news agency reported.

Search for the other crown and idol is on, he had earlier said.

SP Reeshma Ramesan had constituted a SIT headed by Kumar to probe into the theft.

An idol of Lord Laddu Gopal made of 'astadhatu' and silver crowns of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi had been stolen from the famed temple, located on the banks of Koel river in Medininagar, on Monday night, police said.

Meanwhile, a minor boy was detained for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 3.62 lakh from a house in Palghar, a police official said on Monday.

The house breaking theft (HBT) had taken place on August 25 when the occupants were away, he said.

"The accused cut the grille of a window and gained entry. He was held on Sunday and stolen items worth Rs 3.16 lakh have been recovered," Crime Unit III senior inspector Pramod Badakh said. 

(with PTI inputs)

