Maharashtra: Four labourers killed after suffocating inside sewerage treatment plant in Virar
Maharashtra: Four labourers killed after suffocating inside sewerage treatment plant in Virar

Updated on: 09 April,2024 03:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Four labourers were killed at a project site while cleaning a sewerage treatment plant at Virar area of Maharashtra

The spot where the incident took place. Pic/Hanif Patel

Atleast four labourers died at a project site while cleaning a sewerage treatment plant at Virar West in Maharashtra, the officials said on Tuesday.


The incident took place at the Sandipani project located at Global City in Virar West, they said.


The police said that the labourers died due to suffocation in the plant.


According to police officials, the incident occurred at around 11 am on Tuesday when as many as four labourers entered the sewerage treatment plant, which is 25-30 feet deep. During the process, they experienced suffocation which resulted in their deaths.

Following the incident, locals immediately informed the police and fire brigade that rushed to the spot to rescue the labourers. All of them were removed from the sewerage treatment plant and were rushed to the hospital where they were declared dead before admission.

The deceased were later identified as Shubham Parkar (28), Amol Ghatale (27), Nikhil Ghatale (24), and Sagar Tendulkar (29).

The Arnala police in Virar have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and launched an investigation into the incident.

