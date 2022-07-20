Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA fixes potholes, citizens not impressed
SC grants bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in all Uttar Pradesh FIRs, disbands SIT
Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur
Mumbai: BMC scrapes parts of road to stop vehicles skidding
Mumbai: Commuters say hanging old FOB a risk, CR says no it’s not
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Ganja worth Rs 192 lakh seized in Palghar woman held

Maharashtra: Ganja worth Rs 1.92 lakh seized in Palghar; woman held

Updated on: 20 July,2022 05:17 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

After the raid conducted on Tuesday at the house in Nallasopara area, the police arrested the 32-year-old woman

Maharashtra: Ganja worth Rs 1.92 lakh seized in Palghar; woman held

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Police have raided the residence of a woman in Maharashtra's Palghar district and seized ganja worth Rs 1.92 lakh from there, an official said on Wednesday.

After the raid conducted on Tuesday at the house in Nallasopara area, the police arrested the 32-year-old woman, he said.

The police received a tip-off that the woman had stored the contraband in her house and was selling it to people illegally, a spokesperson of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police said in a release.


Also Read: Mumbai: Cops find Jamtara link in electricity fraud cases

Based on it, the police raided the premises and seized 12.8 kg of ganja from there, he said.

The woman, Shabana Aslam Shaikh, was arrested and the Tulinj police in Vasai zone registered a case against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

The police are conducting a probe into the source of the drug and to whom the woman was selling it, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news crime news palghar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK