Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde’s Sena makes next move, announces new national executive
Mumbai: Swine flu rising, keep that mask on!
Maharashtra bus not over-speeding at time of accident in MP; probe ordered to find out cause: MSRTC
Maharashtra CM Shinde to leave for Delhi late Monday night on one-day visit
Maharashtra: School bus driver held for raping 15-year-old student in Pune
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Main accused wanted in case of Palghar mans murder held after 5 months

Maharashtra: Main accused wanted in case of Palghar man's murder held after 5 months

Updated on: 19 July,2022 01:32 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

A police probe team subsequently arrested 12 people in connection with the crime from various places like Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Maharashtra: Main accused wanted in case of Palghar man's murder held after 5 months

Representative image


Police have arrested the main accused wanted in the case of killing of a man about five months ago here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Samarsingh alias Samay Vikramsingh Chouhan, a resident of Virar town in Palghar, was shot dead by two unidentified persons at Manvelpada here on February 26.




A police probe team subsequently arrested 12 people in connection with the crime from various places like Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Virar crime unit’s senior police inspector Pramod Badakh said.


Also read: Mumbai Crime: Men borrow retired BEST employee's phone to play games, dupe him of Rs 22.34L, arrested

But the main accused, Akilesh Shailesh Tiwari alias Raju, kept hiding at places in UP, Delhi, Bihar and Nepal to evade arrest, he said.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed him from Katihar in Bihar on Saturday, the official said.

The police have registered offences against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

palghar maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK