Mumbai Crime: Men borrow retired BEST employee's phone to play games, dupe him of Rs 22.34L, arrested

The Dindoshi police on Monday arrested two men who allegedly transferred Rs 22.35 lakh via UPI from the bank account of a retired man by borrowing his phone on the pretext of playing games.

The arrested accused, identified as Shubham Tiwari and Amar Guptaboth, are Goregaon east residents. They have been booked and arrested under section 34, 420 of IPC and section 66 (C), 66(D) of IT Act. Both the accused are in police custody.

The complainant Parkash Vasant Naik, 68, a retired BEST employee is a resident of Andheri East. Post retirement, Naik makes living out of his retirement money and income that is earned from his rental cab business.

Naik would daily go to collect rent from a cab driver at a tea stall located near Dindoshi Depot where he met Shubham. With frequent visits, both became friends.

During these meet-ups, Shubham would often use Naik’s phone to play games.

Recently, when he went to the bank, Naik came to know that he is left Rs 22,000 in his account. As per the statement given to the police by the complainant, Naik had about Rs 22.35 lakh in his account.

When looked at the detailed statement, it was known that between April to July, all the money from his account was transferred to the accused Shubham and Gupta and several other people's accounts via UPI.

“He approached the police station and registered complaint on July 17,”said an officer from Dindoshi police station.

“We detained Shubham and his friend, Gupta, on Sunday. During the interrogation, they confessed to crime,” the officer added.