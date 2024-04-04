Maharashtra: Godown owner booked for storing food items beyond expiry date in Bhiwandi

Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against the owner of a godown in Bhiwandi for allegedly storing several food items, including cheese and ketchup, beyond their date of expiry

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against the owner of a godown in Bhiwandi area of Thane district for allegedly storing several food items, including cheese and ketchup, beyond their date of expiry, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The case was registered against Rafique Siddique Memon following a raid at the godown located at Nhavipada in Bhiwandi on Wednesday, he said, as per the PTI.

"The police raided the godown based on a tip-off. During the operation, authorities found a stock of cheese, mayonnaise and tomato ketchup and other items stored there even beyond their expiry date. The goods, worth Rs 24,15,000 as per the retail prices printed on the products, has been seized," he said.

According to the PTI, the case against Memon was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 273 (selling or exposing for sale as food or drink, any article which has been rendered or has become noxious, or is in a state unfit for food or drink) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) at the Shanti Nagar police station, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last month, a firm in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra was raided by the Food and Drug Administration and Ayurvedic medicines manufactured without licence and other items worth Rs 1 crore were seized, an official had earlier said, reported the PTI.

The raid was carried out by the Intelligence Branch of FDA in Mumbai on a tip off, he had said, as per the PTI.

"It held a manufacturing licence for Panchkula in Haryana but was carrying out manufacturing activities in its firm in Navghar in Vasai. Further investigation is under progress and suitable legal action would be taken against the said manufacturer after completion of investigation," the official had said, according to the news agency.

Earlier, a facility producing fake butter and selling it under a well-known brand name was raided by the authorities in the Thane district of Maharashtra. Two people were taken into custody in connection with the illicit activity, one of them was the owner of the factory.

(with PTI inputs)

