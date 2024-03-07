Falsely labelled as genuine product, the fake butter was distributed to several establishments, including hotels, roadside cafes & street vendors selling sandwiches

Representative Image

Listen to this article Thane factory, producing spurious butter under popular brand name, raided; 2 held x 00:00

A facility producing fake butter and selling it under a well-known brand name was raided by the authorities in the Thane district of Maharashtra. Two people have been taken into custody in connection with the illicit activity, one of them is the owner of the factory.

A squad from the crime branch carried out the raid on Tuesday at a factory close to a structure that was still under construction in Khoni village in the Dombivli region after receiving a tip, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, based on preliminary investigations, the proprietor of the factory mixed additives such as food colour, salt, refined palm oil, vanaspati, and others to produce bogus butter. After that, these fake butter blocks were sold in the market wrapped in butter paper that had the name of a well-known company on it.

Falsely labelled as a genuine product, the fake butter was distributed to several establishments, including hotels, roadside cafes, and street vendors selling sandwiches, the report added.

A total estimated worth of Rs 2,93,255 was taken by the police during the raid from machinery, manufacturing accessories, raw materials, and cartons with the popular brand's emblem on them.

The owner of the factory and another person engaged in the illicit business were arrested by the crime branch from a village close to Dombivli.

An FIR has been filed against them per the relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, as well as the offences of defrauding, adulterating food or drink intended for sale, selling toxic food or drink, and having common intent, the report added.

Meanwhile, in another unrelated incident from Thane district, a man has been booked for attacking a teen job aspirant. The 17-year-old teen, resident of Ulhasnagar, was on his way to a fabric shop, with his friend, to look for a job when the accused attacked them.

According to the report in PTI, the accused confronted the victims and demanded money saying that the duo were in his area. An official from Ulhasnagar police station told the news agency that when they said they did not have money, the accused attempted to attack the boy's friend but he lunged to save him. Thereby striking the boy in his abdomen and thighs.

The accused later fled the spot, said the official and added that he (the teen) has been admitted to a hospital to treat the serious injuries he sustained.

The official told PTI that based on the boy's complaint, they booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt murder), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!