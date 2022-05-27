Breaking News
Wear mask, Covid-19 cases on the rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Nurses’ strike leaves JJ Hospital grappling, while no impact at some hospitals
Mumbai, prepare to face the heat for a while longer
Mumbai: Work on 494 roads yet to be completed ahead of monsoon
2 LeT terrorists, involved in Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat's murder, killed: Police
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra govt promises crackdown on mobile lending apps and their recovery agents

Maharashtra govt promises crackdown on mobile lending apps and their recovery agents

Updated on: 27 May,2022 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan , Diwakar Sharma | faizan.khan@mid-day.com , diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil meets our reporters with police top brass to probe all recovery harassment cases clubbed together and show results in 10 days

Maharashtra govt promises crackdown on mobile lending apps and their recovery agents

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil (middle) discusses the menace of instant loan apps with mid-day’s Faizan Khan and Diwakar Sharma (on the left) and top police officers, at Shivgiri, his official bungalow at Malabar Hill, on Wednesday. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar


Moved by mid-day’s series of reports on the unspeakable miseries of the borrowers of instant loans apps, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil discussed on Wednesday the new menace with the top brass in Maharashtra police and joint CP (crime) of Mumbai police. During an hour-long discussion, he also patiently listened to mid-day’s journalists, who explained the findings of the investigation done by this newspaper. The minister has asked the top cops to show results in 10 days.

Walse Patil called Madhukar Pandey, ADG, Maharashtra Economic Offences Wing and Cyber, Suhas Warke, Joint Commissioner of Mumbai police (Crime), and Sanjay Shintre, SP, Maharashtra Cyber to Shivgiri, his official bungalow at Malabar Hill, on Wednesday to find ways to rein in the unscrupulous digital lending firms. mid-day’s Faizan Khan and Diwakar Sharma were also asked to join the discussion. 




After listening to the modus operandi of lending apps and the changing tactics of rogue agents to recover the money by arm-twisting borrowers, the home minister directed senior police officers to register an umbrella case so that it can be investigated with all possible angles to rein in the thugs.


Show full article

mumbai police mumbai crime news sexual crime mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK