Maharashtra: Hackers suspected to be from east Asian countries; cops start probe after cyber attack on Indian websites

Several Indian websites including that of Thane city police were allegedly attacked by international hackers on Tuesday. The Maharashtra police have now begun a probe into the matter and primary investigations have suggested that its origin was from some of the east Asian countries.

The cyber crime investigators strongly suspect that the cyber attack could have been due to recent incidents of communal nature in various places in the country, said a senior police officer from Maharashtra police.

Several websites including government and private were targeted by a suspected group of hackers. The Thane city police commissionerate's website were allegedly hacked on Tuesday for more than five hours with a message appearing on it, demanding an apology to "Muslims all over the world."

