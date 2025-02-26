The official said that the police recovered 178 grams of jewellery worth Rs 11.7 lakh from the gang member

Police arrested a member of a Haryana-based gang that steals from passengers on long-distance trains from Maharashtra's Thane and recovered valuables worth about Rs 12 lakhs from him, an official said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

As per PTI, the arrest came following a complaint by a Pune resident, whose gold ornaments were stolen from his bag between Vapi and Vasai road stations, on the outskirts of Mumbai, during his journey on the Veraval Express on February 2.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) filed a case and launched an investigation, said senior crime branch inspector Vijay Khedkar.

After working on various leads, GRP arrested a member of a Haryana gang, which targeted train passengers, from near the ST stand close to Maharashtra's Thane railway station on Monday, he said, PTI reported.

The official said that the police recovered 178 grams of jewellery worth Rs 11.7 lakh from the gang member. They are yet to share his name and age.

Efforts are underway to track down the other gang members, the official added, PTI reported.

Six booked for Rs 3.25 lakh power theft in Thane

Police have registered a case against six tenants of a chawl in Maharashtra's Thane district on charges of power theft of Rs 3.25 lakh, officials said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Officials of a power supply company visited the chawl (row tenement) at Nadi Naka in the Bhiwandi area for an inspection on January 23 and found the six tenants had drawn power directly from a nearby electric pole with the help of a wire, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said, reported PTI.

It was estimated that the six accused illegally drew a total of 10,699 units of power valued at Rs 3.25 lakh in one year till January 2025, he said.

Based on a complaint by a power supply company official, an FIR was registered on Monday against the six accused under provisions of the Electricity Act 2003, the police said.

Earlier, the Maharashtra excise department has seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), valued at Rs 34.39 lakh, while it was being smuggled in a cement mixer vehicle in Navi Mumbai, officials said, reported PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the state excise department laid a trap on Belapur road in the early hours of Tuesday.

(With inputs from agency)