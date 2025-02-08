The victim, a Std VI student's class teacher took her to the house of the headmaster, who allegedly raped, an official said

The police on Saturday arrested the headmaster and a teacher of a private school in Maharashtra's Nashik district over the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl student, an official said, reported the PTI.

The alleged incident took place in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district on Friday, he said.

According to the police, the victim, a class Std VI student's class teacher took her to the house of the headmaster, who allegedly raped the minor girl and sent her home, as per the PTI.

The girl felt uneasy at home. When her family members probed, she told them about the sexual assault, the official said. The family then approached the police, resulting in the duo's arrest.

The teacher and the headmaster have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

Meanwhile, angry villagers held demonstrations at the school demanding justice for the survivor and stringent action against those involved, the news agency reported.

13-year-old girl kidnapped, raped in Maharashtra's Thane; accused held

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police on Saturday said that a 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man in Maharashtra's Thane district and one person was held in connection with the matter, reported the PTI.

The police on Friday apprehended the 19-year-old accused in connection with the sexual assault that took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said, as per the PTI.

According to the police, the girl quarrelled with her elder sister, walked out of her house on Wednesday night and went to sit by a lake in the city.

The accused approached the girl and lured her to come to his house, where he allegedly threatened and raped her, the official said on Saturday.

He said that a case has been registered against the accused under sections 65 (rape on a girl under 16 years), 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace), 137(2) (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, adding that further investigations in the matter were underway, the news agency reported.

