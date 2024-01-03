Maharashtra: IAS officer, his brother booked for thrashing two telecom service provider employees in Navi Mumbai

An IAS officer and his brother was booked by the police for allegedly thrashing two telecom service provider employees at the latter's residence in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai over an Internet router issue, the police said

An IAS officer and his brother was booked by the police for allegedly thrashing two telecom service provider employees in Navi Mumbai at the latter's residence in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai over an Internet router issue, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, four security guards of the residential society also allegedly joined the brother duo in attacking the two men with pipe and wooden sticks on December 30 evening, an official said quoting the FIR.

The IAS officer currently posted as Maharashtra water supply and sanitation department was among those booked by the police including four security guards of his building.

"Two men who work for the telecom company's internet installation service had visited the residence of the IAS officer to fix an internet router issue. An argument broke out between them who claimed they are not getting the expected Internet range in the bedroom," the official said quoting the FIR lodged by the victim, who works as an engineer for the telecom company, reported the PTI.

He stated that he was attacked by the IAS officer and his brother who were joined by four security guards of the building with a pipe and wooden sticks.

They also thrashed his colleague who works in the sales team, the official said, as per the PTI.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the premises of the building, he added.

"After some time, the IAS officer called up Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai, following which police personnel reached the spot and took both the employees to the police station," he said, according to the news agency.

A case was registered against the IAS and his brother and four security guards under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to causing hurt by dangerous weapon or other means and wrongful confinement, the official said.

The IAS officer lodged a cross-complaint against the employees stating that they attacked him with the router machine.

Based on his complaint, an offence was registered under section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) of the IPC against the employees, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Nobody has been arrested so far.

