One person died and four people were injured after their SUV, which was responding to an accident call, was hit by a four-wheeler in Nagpur district of Maharashtra

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: One dead, 4 injured as police vehicle rushing to accident site hit in Nagpur x 00:00

One person died and four people were injured after their SUV, which was responding to an accident call, was hit by a four-wheeler in Hingna area of Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the official said that among the injured are a Nagpur Police a sub inspector and two constables.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place late Sunday night, the official said on Monday.

"Two trucks had collided in Mondha area and the sub inspector led a team of two constables and some villagers in a SUV to the site for relief operations. However, the SUV was hit by a four wheeler and it overturned, killing one person and injuring four," he said, as per the PTI.

A case of causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences has been registered in connection with the accident, the Hingna police station official said.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed and one was critically injured when a Mercedes car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the accident occurred near Bortembhe Phata in Igatpuri taluka at around 4 am, when a speeding Mercedes car was heading towards Mumbai from Nashik, an official said.

The car rammed into the truck from behind, killing three passengers and critically injuring one, he said.

The truck driver informed the authorities, following which the police and other agencies reached the spot and started the rescue efforts, the official said, as per the PTI.

The injured person has been admitted to the district hospital in Nashik, he said, adding that a case has been registered by the Igatpuri police and further investigations were underway.

In an another incident, as many as five people were seriously injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a truck on Nashik-Mumbai highway in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, the civic officials said.

The accident took place at around 7.30 am in Panch Pakhadi area of Thane when the SUV was carrying railway cables from Vasai in Palghar district to Thane station, the officials said.

The SUV suffered a tyre puncture and it collided with a truck which was transporting nine tonnes of bricks from Bhiwandi area in Thane district to Mankhurd area in neighbouring Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported the PTI

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!