Two persons were injured in a blast caused by a LPG cylinder leak in Indiranagar area of Nashik city in Maharashtra

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Two injured in blast caused by LPG cylinder leak in Nashik eatery x 00:00

Two persons were injured in a blast caused by a LPG cylinder leak in Indiranagar area of Nashik city in Maharashtra on Monday, a police official said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place at 9:15am in an eatery situated in Maitra Vihar apartment near Kalanagar signal, he said, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Due to the leak, gas accumulated in the shop overnight. When owner Dattatrey Lahamge put on a switch this morning to start activities for the day, a blast took place. Lahamge and an autorickshaw driver accompanying him were seriously injured. They were hospitalised by fire brigade personnel who arrived there for relief operations," he said, according to the news agency.

The impact of the blast was such that furniture and utensils got thrown on to the road, and its sound attracted a huge crowd at the site, the Indiranagar police station official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a massive fire broke out at multiple units (Galas) in Kurla Garden area at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Kurla West on Monday afternoon, the officials said.

Following the information regarding the fire, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and other civic officials rushed to the spot, they said.

The incident was reported at 2:20 pm on Monday, and the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials immediately mobilized resources to control the fire. A firefighting operation was launched after the officials reached the spot, the civic officials said.

The fire was confined to wooden materials in 5-6 units of the area. It was declared a Level-1 blaze by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The agencies mobilized for the operation also included 108 Ambulance services, Adani Energy, and local Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Ward staff, an official said.

"No injuries have been reported in the incident," a civic official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, at least six people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a hand glove manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. According to Fire department officials, the blaze erupted around 02:15 am at the factory in Waluj MIDC area.

(with PTI inputs)





Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!