Maharashtra: Three killed, one injured after car rams into truck on Mumbai-Agra highway in Nashik

Three persons were killed and one was critically injured when a car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Maharashtra's Nashik

Three persons were killed and one was critically injured when a Mercedes car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the accident occurred near Bortembhe Phata in Igatpuri taluka at around 4 am, when a speeding Mercedes car was heading towards Mumbai from Nashik, an official said.

The car rammed into the truck from behind, killing three passengers and critically injuring one, he said.

The truck driver informed the authorities, following which the police and other agencies reached the spot and started the rescue efforts, the official said, as per the PTI.

The injured person has been admitted to the district hospital in Nashik, he said, adding that a case has been registered by the Igatpuri police and further investigations were underway.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, as many as five people were seriously injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a truck on Nashik-Mumbai highway in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, the civic officials said.

The accident took place at around 7.30 am in Panch Pakhadi area of Thane when the SUV was carrying railway cables from Vasai in Palghar district to Thane station, the officials said.

The SUV suffered a tyre puncture and it collided with a truck which was transporting nine tonnes of bricks from Bhiwandi area in Thane district to Mankhurd area in neighbouring Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported the PTI.

The fire brigade officials and the civic staff rushed to the spot upon receiving the information and launched a rescue operation in which the SUV driver who was stuck in the vehicle was pulled out from the vehicle, he said.

The driver and four other occupants of the SUV received serious injuries and were taken to the Thane Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Two of the injured are said to be in a critical condition following the accident and were later shifted to hospitals in Mumbai, a disaster management cell official said on Monday.

(with PTI inputs

