Retired Mumbai Police official dies after being hit by taxi in Sewri

Representational Pic/File

A retired Mumbai Police official died after being hit by taxi in Sewri area of the city, a police official said on Wednesday.

The cop, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mohammed Javed (72) died after being hit by a speeding taxi driven by a drunk driver in Sewri area, police said, according to the PTI.

The accident took place around 11 pm on Tuesday near Y Junction near the Bhaucha Dhakka jetty when Mohammad Javed was out for a stroll, said an official.

The taxi, which was coming from the opposite direction, hit him. Javed was rushed to the state-run J J Hospital in a police patrolling vehicle but declared dead before admission, the official said.

Locals and police personnel from a patrolling team apprehended taxi driver Sudhir Kumar Keshav Prasad Sharma (40) on the spot. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested by Sewri Police, as per the PTI.

A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered against him, the official said, adding that probe was underway.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, as many as four persons, including three women, were killed and five injured after an SUV with 10 occupants collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Wednesday morning, a police official said, the news agency reported.

The tenth occupant, an eight-month-old baby girl, escaped with minor bruises, he said.

The victims were travelling in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) from Gulbarga in Karnataka to the temple town of Shirdi in Maharashtra when the accident took place around 5.30 am on Karmala-Kurduwadi road near Pande village in Solapur district.

According to an official from Karamala police station, the driver of the SUV perhaps lost control of the vehicle and veered off to the other side, the PTI reported on Wednesday.

"The SUV collided head-on with an approaching truck. Four occupants of the SUV, including three women, died on the spot, while five others sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital. An eight-month-old baby girl escaped with minor bruises," the official added, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

