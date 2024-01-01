Mumbai Police book 283 people for drunk driving during New Year celebrations

Mumbai Police has booked 283 people for driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol during the New Year celebrations across the city

Heavy Traffic police bandobast to prevent drink and drive cases during newy year celebrations, at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. PTI Photo

Mumbai Police has booked 283 people for driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol during the New Year celebrations across the city, an official said on Monday.

The police's traffic branch organised a campaign against drunk driving in the 12-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday during which security personnel were deployed at various important locations in the city, newswire PTI reported quoting the official. During the campaign, the police caught 283 people for drunk driving, the official said.

Cases were registered against those people for violation of traffic-related norms and fines were also imposed on them, he said.

Thousands of Mumbaikars gathered at the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty and other places on Sunday night to ring in the New Year amid tight security arrangements. Many chose to visit religious places, including the famous Siddhivinayak and Mumbadevi temples, and churches. Get-togethers were also organised in various housing societies in the city and on terraces of buildings.

Meanwhile, days after a 51-year-old was assaulted by a group and stabbed to death after he objected to a person allegedly blowing cigarette smoke in his daughter’s face, the police has traced two suspects. The incident took place on Wednesday at Chapel Road in Bandra West.

According to the police, the duo, Rehbar Shaikh and Kajal Raman Das Gupta, had sustained injuries and will be arrested once they are discharged from the hospital. Mohammed Saad Iqbal Shaikh, the man who allegedly blew the smoke, was arrested that night itself

A police officer said, “On the day of the incident, deceased, Francis Fernandes, his wife Zian and their 25-year-old daughter were returning home when they stopped at a store.”

As the family exited the establishment, a couple entered and the man, Mohammed Saad Iqbal Shaikh, allegedly exhaled smoke in the young woman’s direction. Witnessing her discomfort, Francis voiced his objection, leading to the couple verbally abusing him and his family.

A physical altercation then broke out, prompting Mohammed Saad Iqbal Shaikh to call three additional male friends for support. The four men and woman then physically assaulted Francis. Mohammed Saad Iqbal Shaikh stabbed the deceased multiple times in the chest and stomach.

The group fled after threatening Zian and her daughter. Francis was swiftly transported to Bhabha hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. (With inputs from agencies)