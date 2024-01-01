Mumbai Police arrest two men in Rs 73 lakh cheating case

The police said, in 2019, Sameer Manjrekar, 42, a senior manager in Nippon Life India Mutual Funds, had got introduced to Gadivakar through a friend

Two men were arrested by the V P Road police for allegedly cheating an investor, who had been lured with the promise of high returns of R73.27 lakh. The police identified the accused as Tejas Gadigavkar, 37 and Vinod Parmar, 40.

The police said, in 2019, Sameer Manjrekar, 42, a senior manager in Nippon Life India Mutual Funds, had got introduced to Gadivakar through a friend. Gadigavkar had allegedly told Manjrekar that he is the director of Bulkar Equity L L P Share Investment firm. He lured him with the promise of five per cent returns on investment.

Manjrekar agreed to invest Rs 73.27 lakh in the year 2019-2020 and an agreement was drawn up, signed by the two parties and notarised. After waiting in vain for three years for the promised returns, Manjrekar approached the police and lodged an FIR for cheating and fraud.