Mumbai Police disguise as Zomato agents to arrest drug peddlers on New Year's Eve

Updated on: 01 January,2024 04:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari , Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com mailbag@mid-day.com

In a New Year crackdown, police arrested 20 drug peddlers across Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, with a combined drug value of Rs 1.67 crore. Employing innovative tactics, officers posed as Zomato delivery agents to nab suspects

Mumbai Police disguise as Zomato agents to arrest drug peddlers on New Year's Eve

Palghar police arrested two Nigerian accused for drug peddling. Pics/Hanif Patel


On the eve of New Year, the police force is intensifying its crackdown on drug peddlers, resulting in arrests across Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar Districts. A total of 20 individuals have been arrested, with many more detained for the possession of drugs, including mephedrone (MD), cocaine, LSD, and ecstasy (MDMA) pills. The combined value of the seized drugs from all three districts amounts to a staggering Rs 1.67 crore. To arrest drug peddlers, the police posed as a Zomato delivery man.

