Mumbai: Fire breaks out in mall in Malad West

Smoke was logged on the first floor of the two-story shopping centre

The fire was brought under control within half-an-hour. Pic/X

A fire broke out in a shopping mall in Malad West on Wednesday evening About a dozen people were feared trapped, but no one was reported injured The fire was reported at 6.50 pm in the two-story Acme Shopping Centre

A fire broke out in a shopping mall in Malad West on Wednesday evening. About a dozen people were feared trapped, but no one was reported injured in the incident. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire was reported at 6.50 pm in the two-story Acme Shopping Centre on Jain Mandir Road, Malad West. The fire was confined to the AC unit on the first floor, specifically affecting electric wiring, electrical installations, wooden furniture, and other materials in two to three shops on the first floor.

Smoke was logged on the first floor of the two-story shopping centre. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a level one fire and dispatched five engines with four water tankers to the scene. “As the mall was open at the time of the fire, about a dozen people were feared trapped,” a civic official said. Seven to eight people from the first floor, as well as nine people from the second floor, were rescued by firefighters through the staircase. Eyewitnesses informed firefighters that 10-12 people were stranded on upper floors. The fire was under control within half-an-hour. The road was closed to vehicles.

