Maharashtra: IMFL worth Rs 1 crore seized in Navi Mumbai; two held

Representative pic

A team from the state excise department in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra have seized liquor worth Rs 1 crore, which was being transported illegally from Goa on Friday, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the officials, the action was taken based on an initial tip-off.

Following the tip-of, a flying squad of the excise department intercepted a trailer truck near a hotel on the Goa-Mumbai Highway at Kalhegaon in Panvel in the early hours of the day, superintendent of State Excise, Thane, Nilesh Sangde told the PTI.

In the action, at least 1,557 boxes of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), worth Rs 1 crore, were seized in the operation, he said.

The team of officials along with the seizure of liquor also nabbed two occupants of the vehicle. Both the suspects were hailing from Karnataka. The suspects were later placed under arrest, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Nagpur police raided a resort and arrested 12 men for illegal liquor consumption and obscene dance. Atleast six women were also apprehended, the police said on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The Nagpur Police conducted a raid at a resort at Umred in Maharashtra's Nagpur district in the wee hours of Wednesday and arrested 12 persons for allegedly illegally consuming liquor and dancing in an obscene manner, an official said, reported the PTI.

The operation was carried out by the local crime branch of the Nagpur rural police, during which apart from the 12 male accused, six women were also apprehended after they were found dancing there. Umred is located around 60 km from here. The raid was conducted at the resort at around 1.45 am, the police official said.

The women were allegedly dancing in an obscene manner, while the male accused individuals showered currency notes on them. During the raid, authorities seized a DJ sound system worth Rs 1.60 lakh, a smoke machine worth Rs 5,000, a stabiliser worth Rs 7,000, a sound level machine worth Rs 5,000, an amplifier worth Rs 12,000, a sound mixer worth Rs 5,000, laptops, various bottles of foreign liquor, and a total of Rs 1,30,300 in cash. The total value of the seized goods amounted to approximately Rs 3.72 lakh, the police said.

(with PTI inputs)