Maharashtra: Jeweller decamps with mortgaged ornaments in Palghar, held

Updated on: 02 July,2022 02:35 PM IST  |  Palghar
The complainant had mortgaged 62.190 gm of ornaments at the jewellery store owned by the accused Ramsingh Bhavarsingh Kitawat, who shut his establishment and fled in March, senior inspector Vilas Supe of the Nalasopara police station said

Representation Pic


A jeweller has been arrested from Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly cheating people who had mortgaged their ornaments with him, police said on Saturday.

The complainant had mortgaged 62.190 gm of ornaments at the jewellery store owned by the accused Ramsingh Bhavarsingh Kitawat, who shut his establishment and fled in March, senior inspector Vilas Supe of the Nalasopara police station said.




An offence under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered in the regard and it was found that the accused had cheated 16 other customers in the same manner, he said.


Based on a tip-off, the accused was recently arrested from Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, the official said.

On interrogation, the jeweller revealed that he had in turn mortgaged people's ornaments with another jeweller in Rajasthan, from where the police recovered 36.272 gm of ornaments, he said, adding that the police are in the process of recovering more mortgaged jewellery.

