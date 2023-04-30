Breaking News
Maharashtra: Jewellery shop owner, wife booked for cheating in Palghar

Updated on: 30 April,2023 04:09 PM IST  |  Palghar
They have been booked for cheating and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, the Virar police station official

Maharashtra: Jewellery shop owner, wife booked for cheating in Palghar

A jewellery shop owner and his wife were booked in Palghar in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating four persons of Rs 17.15 lakh through gold mortgage and fraudulent investments schemes promising high returns, a police official said on Sunday.


They have been booked for cheating and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, the Virar police station official.



Also Read: Four dead in Bhiwandi building collapse


"They closed their shop and went missing, after which four persons filed complaints on April 28. No arrest has been made in the case and probe is underway," he said.

