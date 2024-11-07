The teenager recently filed a police complaint following which the suspect was booked for molestation, fraud and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said

The police have booked a man for allegedly molesting and cheating a 17-year-old girl from Mumbai promising jobs for her and her brother in the forest department, an official has said, reported the PTI.

Accused Dhananjay Santosh Patil, a resident of Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, had met the teenager, who lives in the city's Chembur area of Mumbai, in August, according to the PTI.

Patil allegedly claimed that he had high contacts in the Maharashtra forest department and took Rs 7 lakh from the teenager promising jobs for her and her brother, the official said citing the FIR. However, the jobs did not materialise, as per the PTI.

Patil allegedly became evasive when the teenager asked him to return her money.

During a meeting over the money, he allegedly touched her inappropriately and engaged in obscene acts, the official said, the news agency reported on Thursday.

The teenager recently filed a police complaint following which Patil was booked for molestation, fraud and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

Man dies after sex with minor girl in Mumbai hotel; charged with rape, POCSO Act

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 41-year-old man died after having sex with a minor girl in a hotel in Mumbai's Grant Road area, a police official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The deceased, a manager with a diamond company, has been booked for rape and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of the 14-year-old girl's mother, the official said.

"He had brought the girl with him from Gujarat. The incident took place on Saturday. The hotel staff rushed him to a hospital where he died some time later. Prima facie, it seems he suffered a heart attack," the official informed, according to the PTI.

"The child's mother came to Mumbai after being informed. She has told us the man had lured the child to Mumbai with a false promise. Further probe into the case is underway," the DB Marg police station official said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)