Two women were also booked by the police in the case as they allegedly abused the victim over the phone, issued threats and asked her not to marry the accused

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man booked for rape after reneging on promise of marriage with woman x 00:00

The police on Tuesday said a 36-year-old man has been charged with raping a Mumbai-based woman on the false pretext of marriage in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two women were also booked by the police in the case as they allegedly abused the victim over the phone, issued threats and asked her not to marry the accused, an official said, reported PTI.

The incident came to light when the 25-year-old victim approached the Chiplun Police Station with a complaint against the accused, who allegedly raped her on the false promise of marriage, he said.

The case has been transferred to the Nehru Nagar Police Station in central Mumbai with Zero FIR, he said.

According to the complainant, she came in contact with the accused, Aditya Parab, in 2022 through a common friend of her father, who was searching a groom for his daughter, reported PTI.

After meetings of both families, the victim decided to get married to Parab, who was working with a private company in Brazil and returned home in August 2023, said the official, reported PTI.

After returning home, the talks of their marriage started again, but he avoided giving any commitment by citing various reasons to the victim and her family members, he said.

When the victim was at the accused's residence, he established a physical relationship with her on July 5. The next day, both went to Guhagar in Ratnagiri district where they stayed in a resort, where they got intimate again, said the official, reported PTI.

However, on returning to Mumbai, the accused started avoiding her. He also tried to postpone the marriage by giving reasons for his training and the burden of a loan, he said, reported PTI.

After realising that she has been cheated, the victim approached the police and filed a rape complaint against the man, the official said.

In another case, a 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by setting herself on fire in the predominantly tribal Jawhar taluka of the district, police said, reported PTI.

The deceased was a Std 11th student.

In the afternoon, she went to the third-floor terrace of the 'ashram school' (residential school for tribal children) at Dehre where she studied and set herself ablaze after pouring petrol, a police official said, reported PTI.

The reason for her extreme act was still not known. Probe is on.

(With inputs from PTI)