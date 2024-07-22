Mumbai man arrested for extorting money from 16-yr-old boy

He lives with his parents who are doctors working in various departments of a government hospital in the city

The Vanrai police have arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of extorting Rs 1 lakh cash and approximately 2.5 tolas of gold from a 16-year-old mentally challenged boy. The extortion was allegedly carried out after threatening to make viral a video call clip showing the boy naked with a woman.

According to the police, the boy is a special child diagnosed with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). He lives with his parents who are doctors working in various departments of a government hospital in the city.

“The boy was displaying signs of unease and fear for some time. He became withdrawn and anxious, prompting his mother to ask what was wrong,” said a police officer. The accused, Sumit Rajesh Shinde, allegedly coerced the boy into giving him cash and jewellery by exploiting the illicit video call clip of the boy with a woman.

Initially, the boy handed over Rs 1 lakh in cash and gold jewellery to Shinde at his grandmother’s residence out of fear. But, the extortion threats persisted. Feeling overwhelmed, the boy eventually confided in his mother about the ordeal. Following the mother’s complaint, the Vanrai police promptly registered a case and arrested the accused Shinde on Saturday.

‘Woman known to accused’

Police said Shinde seems to have orchestrated the scenario where the girl called the boy, convinced him to undress during the call, and later sent a naked video of herself along with the boy to extort money. “During investigation it was revealed that the girl is known to Shinde and he hatched the plan to extort money. We have traced her and will arrest her, too,” said another officer.