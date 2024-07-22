Mumbai: Three from Pune held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 July,2024 10:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

On July 21, three men allegedly assaulted the victim and then kidnapped him, the police said

Representational Pic/File

Three people were held by the LT Marg Police in Mumbai for allegedly kidnapping a 30-year-old man following financial dispute, an official said on Monday.


All three suspects in the case are residents of Pune in Maharashtra, the official said.



According to the police, the victim was identified as Hemant Kumar Raval, a 30-year-old from Mumbai's Cheera Bazar area.


"On July 21, three men allegedly assaulted Raval and forcefully took him to the car and then kidnapped him," the police official said.

The motive behind kidnapping was allegedly a financial dispute involving Raval and one of the accused, Kapuri Bhati, the police said.

Bhati had allegedly given money to Raval, the official said.

The police registered an FIR as Raval’s friend, Kartik Singh Rathod, had approached the police station later.

Based on the complaint, the LT Marg police scanned the CCTV footage and traced the vehicle to be in Pune. The police rescued Raval and nabbed the suspects.

The police had booked Kapuri Ram Bhati (30), Prakash Pawar (31), and Ganesh Patra (42).

The trio were produced before a court that remanded them in police custody till July 24.

The police suspect more people to be involved in this crime and are further investigating the case.

 

