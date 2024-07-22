Breaking News
Updated on: 22 July,2024 05:38 PM IST  |  Pune
She was arrested for allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute

Maharashtra: IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama to sent to judicial custody by Pune court

Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar being produced before a court. File Pic/PTI

A Pune court in Maharashtra on Monday sent Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, in judicial custody, reported the PTI.


She was arrested for allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute.



Manorama Khedkar was produced in the court of judicial magistrate first class after her police custody ended on Monday, and she was sent to judicial custody for 14 days, as per the PTI.


She was apprehended from a lodge at Hirkaniwadi village near Mahad in Raigad district of Maharashtra on July 18.

The police had launched a search for Manorama and her husband, Dilip Khedkar, after a video surfaced showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute at Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil in 2023.

The Paud police in Pune rural had booked the Khedkar couple and five others under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 144 (unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (rioting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides invoking the Arms Act.

Earlier on Saturday, police had informed the court that they had recovered a pistol and a car used in the crime.

IAS probationer Puja Khedkar is under scrutiny for her claims regarding disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates in her Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) candidature and her conduct during her tenure at the Pune collector's office.

IAS Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case

Earlier, a sessions court in Pune has granted interim protection from arrest till July 25 to Dilip Khedkar, father of Puja Khedkar, in a case where he is accused of threatening a person with a gun over a land dispute, reported the PTI.

The Pune Rural Police in Maharashtra had on Thursday arrested Manorama Khedkar, his wife and Puja's mother, in the same case.

Manorama was remanded in police custody till July 20.

Dilip Khedkar had moved the court seeking pre-arrest ('anticipatory') bail.

According to the PTI, Judge A N Mare granted him "ad-interim protection from arrest" till July 25, the next date of hearing, said a lawyer representing him. If the police arrests him before that, he will have to be released on bail, the lawyer added.

(with PTI inputs

