Breaking News
Mumbai: Watchman nabbed for molesting minor girl
Maharashtra to establish skill development centres in colleges
Mumbai: Sion hosp doctors win breakfast allowance
Mumbai: ‘No fees for eligible female students or face consequences’
CR services disrupted due to technical snag at Kalyan
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Jammu and Kashmir Police issues warning against propaganda video of Bollywood film being shared by JeM

Jammu and Kashmir Police issues warning against propaganda video of Bollywood film being shared by JeM

Updated on: 22 July,2024 04:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a post on X, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, a 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom with the photo of actor Saif Ali has just been released by the enemy

Jammu and Kashmir Police issues warning against propaganda video of Bollywood film being shared by JeM

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Jammu and Kashmir Police issues warning against propaganda video of Bollywood film being shared by JeM
x
00:00

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued warning against a 'propaganda video' of a Bollywood film being shared by terror group JeM.


In a post on X, the Jammu and Kashmir Police wrote, "A 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom with the photo of actor Saif Ali has just been released by the enemy around 2 PM today on 22 July 2024."


The police have also issued key instructions to the public stating--


- First, they will not forward it in any manner to anyone

- Second, they will report by a message as to who have they received this propaganda video from. Mention the telephone number and the date and time of the receipt of the video.

Third, police officers shall report it to their supervisory officer and civil officers should equally report it to their supervisory officers by way of a text message.

"Under no circumstances, this video shall be forwarded. It should be remembered that position and forwarding of content of this nature is an offence under section 13 and 18 of UAPA," the police said.

Terror attack on Army post, VDG's house foiled in J-K's Rajouri; search ops underway

Meanwhile, the Indian Army troops thwarted a terrorist attack on a security post and house of a village defence guard (VDG) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early Monday morning, officials said.

A cordon and search operation was launched to track down the terrorists, triggering gunfight, they added.

A terrorist has been killed and a jawan and a civilian, kin of the VDG whose house was attacked, suffered injuries, according to sources.
"Terrorists attacked the house of a VDC (member) at Gunda, Rajouri at 03.10 hours. A nearby Army column reacted and a firefight ensued," White Knight Corps said on X.

"Operations are continuing," it added.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jammu and kashmir Crime News kashmir India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK