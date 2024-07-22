In a post on X, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, a 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom with the photo of actor Saif Ali has just been released by the enemy

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Jammu and Kashmir Police issues warning against propaganda video of Bollywood film being shared by JeM x 00:00

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued warning against a 'propaganda video' of a Bollywood film being shared by terror group JeM.

In a post on X, the Jammu and Kashmir Police wrote, "A 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom with the photo of actor Saif Ali has just been released by the enemy around 2 PM today on 22 July 2024."

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have also issued key instructions to the public stating--

- First, they will not forward it in any manner to anyone

- Second, they will report by a message as to who have they received this propaganda video from. Mention the telephone number and the date and time of the receipt of the video.

Third, police officers shall report it to their supervisory officer and civil officers should equally report it to their supervisory officers by way of a text message.

"Under no circumstances, this video shall be forwarded. It should be remembered that position and forwarding of content of this nature is an offence under section 13 and 18 of UAPA," the police said.

ALERT ‼️



A 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom with the photo of actor Saif Ali has just been released by the enemy around 2 PM today on 22 July 2024.



General public is alerted that they will do the following:

1.) first, they will… — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) July 22, 2024

Terror attack on Army post, VDG's house foiled in J-K's Rajouri; search ops underway



Meanwhile, the Indian Army troops thwarted a terrorist attack on a security post and house of a village defence guard (VDG) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early Monday morning, officials said.

A cordon and search operation was launched to track down the terrorists, triggering gunfight, they added.

A terrorist has been killed and a jawan and a civilian, kin of the VDG whose house was attacked, suffered injuries, according to sources.

"Terrorists attacked the house of a VDC (member) at Gunda, Rajouri at 03.10 hours. A nearby Army column reacted and a firefight ensued," White Knight Corps said on X.

"Operations are continuing," it added.