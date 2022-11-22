Maharashtra: Man found dead in Audi in Panvel had been slapped with MCOCA

Cops say he had been booked for molestation, extortion and cheating; hunt on for 2 suspects

The vehicle in which the body was found. Pic/Sumit Renose

Sanjay Karle, a 45-year-old who was found dead in an Audi in Panvel on November 19, had been out on bail for the past six months. According to the police, the deceased was a history-sheeter and was slapped with the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The investigation into his death has helped the police zero in on two persons. The police also stated that a monetary dispute could be the reason behind the alleged killing.

A constable attached to the Panvel Taluka police station received information around 6.40 pm on November 18 that a red Audi with the registration number MH-14-GA-9585 was parked on the side of the road in Taragaon, Panvel. The police rushed to the spot and found a person lying behind the driver's seat. More officers were called and the door was opened only to find that the man was dead.

Also read: Man killed as truck hits motorbike on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway



Sanjay Karle

“The body was decomposed and there were five bullet holes in his chest. The person had an ID card which helped us identify him,” said a Navi Mumbai police officer. An offence was registered against unknown persons under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act 1959.

A special team has been formed to arrest the assailants. All units of the crime branch are also investigating the crime. “The post-mortem has revealed that the Karle, who resided in Talegaon, was shot at close range. As there were no signs of resistance, the accused were probably known to him. A monetary dispute could be the reason behind the killing,” a cop indicated. DCP (Zone 2) Pankaj Dahane, said, “The accused had a criminal record. He had been booked for molestation, extortion and cheating. He was slapped by Pune police with MCOCA but managed to get bail six months ago.”

Karle left home on the morning of November 17, telling his wife that he was going to meet someone in Panvel. The names of the persons he referred to have been noted by the police and attempts to hunt them down are ongoing. DCP Dahane said the accused would be nabbed soon.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal