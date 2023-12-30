Maharashtra: Man found dead in cowshed in Latur; murder case registered

A 25-year-old man was allegedly attacked and killed by unidentified assailants in a village in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday

A 25-year-old man was allegedly attacked and killed by unidentified assailants in a village in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, police said.

The victim, Ranjit Tanaji Mali, was found lying in a pool of blood in a cowshed in Vadji village of Ausa tehsil in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Mali, a milk vendor, would sleep in the cowshed at night, he said.

The victim's parents and friends found his body and informed the police, the official said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

In a separate incident in Maharashtra’s Thane district, two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old powerloom worker to death in Bhiwandi town, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Barkatali Rojmohammed Ansari, was found dead on an open ground in the Babla compound area around 8.30 am on Friday, an official said.

Ansari's body bore multiple stab wounds and the police were alerted, he said.

An offence of murder was registered, and following a probe, the police zeroed in on two persons. The accused allegedly attacked and killed the victim, who was an alcoholic, the official said.

The motive for the crime is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has conducted raids at several places including gambling dens and illegal liquor outlets in the city and taken action against drug peddlers ahead of New Year celebrations, an official said on Saturday.

As many as 23 wanted or absconding accused were taken into custody during the operation that covered all five regions, he said.

Besides senior inspectors of all police stations, 13 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 41 Assistant Commissioners of Police took part in the operation that started late Friday night and continued till early hours on Saturday.

Fifty miscreants who were in the city despite being barred from living within Mumbai's limits were held.

Action was also taken against 49 persons for illegal possession of weapons.

As many as 104 people faced action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police raided 95 places where gambling dens or illegal liquor outlets were operating, and apprehended 63 people. (With inputs from agencies)