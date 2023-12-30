Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC blindly increases property tax by 15-20 per cent
Maharashtra: NH48 repair work stopped till January 2
Most glass-coated manjas manufactured in Maharashtra and Gujarat
Mumbai: Wash 1,000 km of roads daily come what may, civic chief tells officials
Mumbai: Chemical shortage disrupts fogging activities in city
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Man found dead in cowshed in Latur murder case registered

Maharashtra: Man found dead in cowshed in Latur; murder case registered

Updated on: 30 December,2023 07:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A 25-year-old man was allegedly attacked and killed by unidentified assailants in a village in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday

Maharashtra: Man found dead in cowshed in Latur; murder case registered

Representational Picture/iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Man found dead in cowshed in Latur; murder case registered
x
00:00

A 25-year-old man was allegedly attacked and killed by unidentified assailants in a village in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, police said.


The victim, Ranjit Tanaji Mali, was found lying in a pool of blood in a cowshed in Vadji village of Ausa tehsil in the early hours of the day, an official said.


Mali, a milk vendor, would sleep in the cowshed at night, he said.


The victim's parents and friends found his body and informed the police, the official said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

In a separate incident in Maharashtra’s Thane district, two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old powerloom worker to death in Bhiwandi town, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Barkatali Rojmohammed Ansari, was found dead on an open ground in the Babla compound area around 8.30 am on Friday, an official said.

Ansari's body bore multiple stab wounds and the police were alerted, he said.

An offence of murder was registered, and following a probe, the police zeroed in on two persons. The accused allegedly attacked and killed the victim, who was an alcoholic, the official said.

The motive for the crime is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has conducted raids at several places including gambling dens and illegal liquor outlets in the city and taken action against drug peddlers ahead of New Year celebrations, an official said on Saturday.

Also read: Mumbai Police arrest 23 'wanted' accused ahead of New Year celebrations

As many as 23 wanted or absconding accused were taken into custody during the operation that covered all five regions, he said.

Besides senior inspectors of all police stations, 13 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 41 Assistant Commissioners of Police took part in the operation that started late Friday night and continued till early hours on Saturday.

Fifty miscreants who were in the city despite being barred from living within Mumbai's limits were held.

Action was also taken against 49 persons for illegal possession of weapons.

As many as 104 people faced action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police raided 95 places where gambling dens or illegal liquor outlets were operating, and apprehended 63 people. (With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news news maharashtra latur Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK