Mumbai Police conduct raids, arrest 23 'wanted' accused ahead of New Year celebrations

Mumbai Police has conducted raids at several places including gambling dens and illegal liquor outlets in the city and acted against drug peddlers ahead of the New Year celebrations

Mumbai Police has conducted raids at several places including gambling dens and illegal liquor outlets in the city and acted against drug peddlers ahead of the New Year celebrations.

An official of the Mumbai Police told newswire PTI that as many as 23 wanted or absconding accused were taken into custody during the operation that covered all five regions.

Besides senior inspectors of all police stations, 13 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 41 Assistant Commissioners of Police took part in the operation that started late Friday night and continued till early hours on Saturday, PTI reported.

Fifty miscreants who were in the city despite being barred from living within Mumbai's limits were held.

Action was also taken against 49 persons for illegal possession of weapons.

As many as 104 people faced action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police raided 95 places where gambling dens or illegal liquor outlets were operating, and apprehended 63 people.

Action was also taken against 264 hawkers for encroachment and 886 hotels and lodges were inspected, the official said.

'Nakabandi' or vehicle check-posts were put up at 112 places and 7,964 vehicles were checked by traffic police during the drive. As many as 1,806 two-wheeler riders were caught without helmets, 63 people were caught for drinking and driving, and 1,355 cases were registered under the Motor Vehicles Act, the official added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Friday said that it has planned elaborate security measures for New Year's Eve 2024 on Sunday, December 31. The police said that it will be deploying as many as 11,500 police officials apart from senior police officials as part of their security arrangements in Mumbai and have asked the citizens to dial 100 in case of an emergency.

On December 31st, to welcome the New Year, many hotels. shopping malls, grounds and parks, and public places will be seeing huge gatherings. In Mumbai, as part of the security of the citizens, Mumbai Police has planned elaborate security arrangements in the city, it said in a statement.

According to the police, as part of the security arrangements, the police will deploy as many as 22 Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) level officials, 45 Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) level officials, 2,051 Police Inspectors and 11,500 police officials across the city to maintain the law and order and safe New Year celebrations in Mumbai. (With inputs from PTI)