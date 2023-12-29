Mumbai Police issue traffic advisory ahead of New Year; check restrictions in Marine Drive, Worli and Bandra

Mumbai Police Friday issued a traffic advisory, ahead of the New Year celebrations, outlining temporary traffic regulations at key locations such as Marine Drive, Worli, and Bandra

Representational Picture/iStock

Mumbai Police Friday issued a traffic advisory, ahead of the New Year celebrations, outlining temporary traffic regulations at key locations such as Marine Drive, Worli, and Bandra.

Worli traffic advisory

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in a notification said that on December 31, 2023, a huge influx of people and vehicles is expected at Worli Sea face to welcome the New Year.

To manage potential traffic congestion and ensure public safety, the police has declared specific areas as 'no parking zones' temporarily. The following routes will be designated as 'no parking zones' from 00:01 on 31/12/2023 to 08:00 on 01/01/2024:

Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road: No parking allowed between Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Junction (Mela Junction) to J.K. Kapoor Chowk on both sides of North and Southbound.

R.G. Thadani Road: No parking allowed between Bindu Madhav Junction and Flora Junction on both sides of North and Southbound.

Bandra traffic advisory

A New Year's Eve event is scheduled at Bandra Reclamation and Carter Road. Considering the potential impact on traffic movement, the police issued a notification for temporary changes in traffic arrangements from 31/12/2023 at 17:00 hrs. to 01/01/2024 at 05:00 hrs. The following restrictions and alternative parking arrangements are in place:

Also read: New Year 2024: Mumbai Police to deploy thousands of officials for New Year's Eve security, asks citizens to dial 100 in emergency

No Parking in Bandra

Carter Road: Prohibited for all types of vehicles (except emergency service vehicles) on both North and Southbound from Otters Club to Cafe Coffee Day.

K.C. Marg: Prohibited for all types of vehicles (except emergency service vehicles) on North and Southbound roads from Reclamation Best Bus Depot up to MSRDC.

Parking space in Bandra

Four Wheeler: Open space opposite Apco Infra. Pvt. Ltd., K.C. Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai.

Two Wheeler: Open space of M.S.R.D.C. office, K.C. Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai.

Four & Two Wheeler Vehicles: Bandra Reclamation Bus Depot, K.C. Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai.

No Entry:

Reclamation Road South bound from Zenda Point, taking a left turn towards MSRDC will remain No Entry.

Alternate Route: Vehicles going towards MSRDC by taking left turn from Reclamation Road, Zenda Point will go straight ahead take a U-turn before Toll Plaza and go on the North bound then take a left turn to proceed towards MSRDC.

Marine Drive traffic advisory

The police also issued traffic restrictions at Marine Drive.

Road Closures at Marine Drive

S Road (North Bound): N.S Road North Bound will remain closed for all the types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles proceeding both bounds, from N.C.P.A, Girgaum Chowapatty.

Alternative Route: Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) - Right turn by Maharshi Karve- Road Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines-Charni

Road-Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House)- will proceed to desired destination.

Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar Junction left turn via Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil-CTO Junction will proceed to desired destination.

N.S Road (South Bound): Girgaum Chowapatty to NCPA/ Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction) will be closed for all types of vehicles as per requirement.

Alternative Route:

Kemps Corner Bridge take Left Turn and proceed to desired destination. At Nana Chowk.

From RTI Junction take a left turn to N S Patkar marg -Pandit Paluskar Chowk- (Opera House) left turn -SVP Road also take right turn at Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) and proceed to the desire destination via Maharshi Karve Road.

From Girgaum Chowapatty Junction take a left turn and will be proceed to desired destination via Maharshi Karve Road.

From Princess Street Bridge take a left turn to Shamaldas Gandhi Marg- Vardhaman Chowk and proceed to desired destination.

Veer Nariman Road (North Bound): North bound Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) to Kilachand chowk (Sunder Mahal Junction) will remain close for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route: Proceed to desired destination via Maharshi Karve Road - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction)-Marine Lines-Charni Road-Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction).

Dinshaw Vacha Road: via Dinshaw Vacha Road North bound from WIAA Chowk to Ratanlal Babuna Chowk (Marine plaza Junction) will be closed for all types vehicles.

Alternative Route: Maharshi Karrve road-- Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk ( Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines-Charni Road- Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction) will proceed to desired destination.

Madam Cama Road: North bound remain closed from all types of vehicles from Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction) to Venutai chavan chowk ( Air India Junction).

Alternative Route: Via Maharshi karve road- Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction)- Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) Marine Lines-Charni Road- Pandit

Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction) will proceed to desired destination.

Barrister Rajni Patel Marg: Barrister Rajni Patel Marg North bound from sakhar bhavan junction to N S Road will be closed for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route: Hotel Trident out gate-Right turn-sakhar bhavan junction Barrister Rajni Patel Marg-Usha Mehta chowk-Free press circle will proceed to desired destination.

Vinay K Shah Marg: North Bound from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Murali Deora Chowk-N S Road- Vinay K Shah Marg leading to the road will be closed for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route: Ramnath Goenka Marg-sakhar bhavan junction-Right turn- Barrister Rajni Patel Marg-Free press circle will proceed to desired destination.

The police said that there will be a no parking for all types of vehicles from 18-00 hrs on 31/12/2023 to 06-00 am on 01/01/2024 on the South and North bound on the following roads.

N.S Road; Madam Cama Road; Dinshaw Vacha Road; Maharshi Karve Road; Barrister Rajni Patel Marg; Ramnath Goenka Marg; Veer Nariman Road; Vinay K Shah Road.