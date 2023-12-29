New Year 2024: Mumbai Police to deploy thousands of officials for New Year's Eve security, asks citizens to dial 100 in emergency

Mumbai police said as many as 11,500 officials apart from senior personnel will be deployed as part of their security arrangements in the city for New Year 2024 and have asked the citizens to dial 100 in case of an emergency.

Police said that it will be deploying as many as 11,500 police officials on December 31. Pic/PTI

Mumbai Police on Friday said that it has planned elaborate security measures for New Year's Eve 2024 on Sunday, December 31. The police said that it will be deploying as many as 11,500 police officials apart from senior police officials as part of their security arrangements in Mumbai and have asked the citizens to dial 100 in case of an emergency.

The police said, On December 31st, to welcome the New Year, many hotels. shopping malls, grounds and parks, and public places will be seeing huge gatherings. In Mumbai, as part of the security of the citizens, Mumbai Police have planned elaborate security arrangements in the city.

According to the police, as part of the security arrangements, the police will deploy as many as 22 Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) level officials, 45 Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) level officials, 2,051 Police Inspectors and 11,500 police officials across the city to maintain the law and order and safe New Year celebrations in Mumbai.

The police said, apart from the deployment of police officials, the Mumbai Police have also planned to deploy SRPF companies, QRT teams, RCPs, and Police Homeguards at sensitive places and spots where huge crowds are expected to reach to celebrate New Year's Eve in the city.

"The police will also observe nakabandi and regular police patrolling in parts of the city as part of the security arrangements in Mumbai," said an official.

The official added that the Mumbai Police will also observe a special drunken drive in parts of the city. The police officials will also keep a close watch on traffic rules violators and rash drivers or riders.

The police said that it will take strict action against drivers who would be driving while under the influence of alcohol, people creating nuisance at public places, eve teasers, those involved in illegal sale of liquor or those involved in sale or consumption of any kind of narcotics substances.

The official said, "The citizens are requested to contact police helpline number 100 for any kind of emergency."

The police have appealed to Mumbaikars to avoid any kind of violations during New Year celebrations.

