Delhi Traffic Police to deploy 250 teams on New Year's eve to check drunken driving

Delhi Traffic Police will deploy 250 teams on New Year's eve to check drunken driving o the streets of the city, an official said, according to the PTI.

Delhi Traffic Police will deploy 2,500 personnel to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and the 250 teams will be tasked with checking drunken driving on New Year's eve, officials said on Thursday.

Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) SS Yadav said the traffic moving towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 pm on Sunday, as per the PTI.

Adequate personnel will be deployed in areas where high footfall is expected and traffic movement will be regulated accordingly, police said.

"Around 2,500 traffic personnel will be deployed for smooth vehicular movement and 250 teams will be deployed to check drunken driving. Around 450 motorcycles will also be positioned at different places," Yadav said, the news agency reported.

"Dangerous and stunt driving or riding will not be tolerated. Vehicles will be towed away if found parked improperly," Yadav said.

Police will also carry alcometres to determine whether or not a person has alcohol in his blood on New Year's eve, he added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Monday issued preventive orders on bursting firecrackers in parts of the city ahead of New Year.

In the preventive order, Mumbai Police said that no persons shall let off or throw any firecrackers or fireworks or send up any type of rocket upon any place within a distance of 500 meters beyond the buffer zones of bottling plants and the following area of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Mahul Road, Chembur, Mumbai-400074 for the period from 24th December, 2023 to 31st January, 2024 (Both days inclusive).

In the order the police also issued a list of the areas strictly under prohibition for using firecrackers.



1. Outside Perimeter area of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and Hindustan Petroleum, Corporation Ltd., Refinery.

2. Mahul Terminal Area.

3. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. BDU Plant Area

4. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., BDU Plant Area.

5. Behind 15 and 50 acres area up to Special Oil Refinery.

(with PTI inputs)

