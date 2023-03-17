Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Man gets 5 years RI for involvement in disposing murder victims body in 2015

Maharashtra: Man gets 5 years RI for involvement in disposing murder victim's body in 2015

Updated on: 17 March,2023 03:55 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Sessions judge Dr Rachna R Tehra found the accused Kamlesh Sukuman Bansal guilty of charges under section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code

Maharashtra: Man gets 5 years RI for involvement in disposing murder victim's body in 2015

Representational Pic


A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in disposing the body of a murder victim.


Sessions judge Dr Rachna R Tehra found the accused Kamlesh Sukuman Bansal guilty of charges under section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.



In an order dated March 4, the court sentenced the accused to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.


The two other accused who were also tried in the same case were found guilty of the charges of murder and also disposing of the victim's body and were sentenced to life imprisonment vide another order by the judge.

Also Read: MACT awards Rs 13.18 lakh compensation of man killed in motorcycle accident

Additional public prosecutor E B Dhamal told the court that on July 4, 2015, the accused had killed the victim Katrikumar Indushankar Jaiswal, and cut his body into pieces and packed it in plastic bags, which they dumped in a dustbin near a public toilet at CBD railway station in Navi Mumbai.

While the court acquitted the accused on murder charges, he was found guilty of helping the other accused in disposing off the body.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra news navi mumbai Crime News India news mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news thane crime thane

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK