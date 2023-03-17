MACT awards Rs 13.18 lakh compensation of man killed in motorcycle accident

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 March,2023 02:24 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) member M M Walimohammed ordered the driver of the errant vehicle and the insurance company Bajaj Allianz Insurance Co Ltd to jointly and severally pay the compensation to the claimants along with 8 per cent per annum interest from the date of filing of the claim

Representational Pic


The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 13.18 lakh to the family of a man who was killed in a motorcycle accident.


MACT member M M Walimohammed ordered the driver of the errant vehicle and the insurance company Bajaj Allianz Insurance Co Ltd to jointly and severally pay the compensation to the claimants along with 8 per cent per annum interest from the date of filing of the claim.



The copy of the order passed on March 8 was made available on Friday.


Appearing for the claimants, advocate S M Pawar informed the MACT that on February 1, 2018 the victim Suresh Madke and his cousin were travelling towards

Shirgaon on a motorcycle when a jeep coming from the opposite direction dashed their vehicle.

The victim sustained injuries and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The victim was a mason and earned Rs 30,000 per month, the tribunal was informed.

The compensation amount includes Rs 40,000 towards loss of consortium and Rs 15,000 each towards loss of estate and funeral expenses, the order stated.

