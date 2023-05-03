Breaking News
Maharashtra: Man held for manhandling, abusing police personnel

Updated on: 03 May,2023 05:06 PM IST  |  Thane
The incident occurred at Mansarovar locality in Bhiwandi on Monday, an official said

Representational Pic. iStock

Maharashtra: Man held for manhandling, abusing police personnel
Police have arrested a 59-year-old man from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly manhandling and abusing some police personnel when they tried to conduct an inquiry in a case in which his son has been held, an official said on Wednesday.


The incident occurred at Mansarovar locality in Bhiwandi on Monday, he said.



"Police had earlier arrested the son of this man for alleged theft of cloth bales worth Rs 90,000 in June 2022 when the goods was being transported. On May 1, a team led by an assistant police inspector went to Mansarovar locality along with the accused as part of an inquiry," the police official said.


Upon seeing his son and the police team at a godown, his father rushed towards them and pushed them down in an attempt to rescue his son. When the police resisted his attempt, he bit one of them on his finger and manhandled other staffers. He also used abusive language against them and tore their uniform, he added.

The police team later overpowered him and placed the man under arrest.

A case was then registered against him at Bhiwandi city police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

