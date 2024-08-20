The accused, a resident of the Vitawa area in Thane, has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Man held for molesting 11-year-old differently-abled girl at civic hospital in Thane x 00:00

A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a differently-abled girl on the premises of a civic hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred at the civic hospital in Kalwa on Monday morning, an official said.

According to the PTI, The 42-year-old accused allegedly brought the 11-year-old girl to the hospital around 11 am and molested her. A relative of one of the patients caught the man in the act and raised an alarm, he said.

The accused, a resident of the Vitawa area in Thane, has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The local police are probing the case, he said.

Sexual abuse of girls: School principal among 3 suspended; parents stage rail blockade over incident

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the management of a school at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district has suspended its principal and two staffers in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of two girls, while angry parents of the school children have been staging a blockade since Tuesday morning at the local railway station seeking stringent action against the accused, reported the PTI.

Hundreds of irate parents and local citizens came onto the tracks at the Badlapur railway station around 8 am and blocked the path of trains to draw the administration's attention to their demand. The protest has affected the movement of trains on Up and Down routes since around 8 am.

On August 17, the police arrested a school attendant at the school for allegedly abusing two girls studying in the kindergarten, aged three and four years. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school.

The girls had told their parents that the attendant touched them inappropriately, following which a complaint was filed and a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was later arrested, the police said.

In the wake of the incident, the management of the school said on Monday late evening that it has suspended the principal, a class teacher and a female attendant, holding them responsible for it.

The school management also tendered an apology over the episode.

It said it has blacklisted the firm which has been given the contract for housekeeping.

Vigilance on the school premises will be increased in the wake of the incident, the school authorities said.

The Badlapur police also transferred the police station in-charge for allegedly failing to act when the parents approached the police, an official said.

On Tuesday morning, a large group of the parents of the children studying in the school gathered outside the institution to demand strict action against those guilty.

(with PTI inputs)