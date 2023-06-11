Maharashtra: Man held for pushing minor girl to death from abandoned building in Navi Mumbai

The NRI police in Navi Mumbai arrested the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place on June 8, an official said

The Navi Mumbai Police on Sunday said that it arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly pushing a minor girl to death from an abandoned high-rise building in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, reported the PTI on Sunday.

The NRI police in Navi Mumbai arrested the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place on June 8, an official told the PTI.

The accused had allegedly taken the 16-year-old victim to the eighth floor of an unfinished and abandoned building in Belapur, he said.

A quarrel took place between the duo, following which he pushed her to death, the official said, according to the PTI.

The police had earlier registered an accidental death report and detained two of her male friends, after initial probe indicated that the girl had accidentally fallen off while enjoying a liquor party with her friends, he said, as per the PTI.

However, a case was registered after the victim's mother lodged a complaint, and the accused was arrested, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend with a hammer in Mumbai's western suburb of Borivali in the early hours of Saturday, an official told the PTI on Saturday.

Accused Ram Pukar Sahani apparently would pass disparaging comments whenever he met victim Ajit Kumar Sahani and the murder was the fallout of such jibes, he said.

Ram and Ajit lived at Devipada locality and were into masonry. They often worked at the same site and would travel together.

According to the police, Ram would always pass comments looking down upon Ajit and it upset the latter, the PTI reported.

The two got into a fight on Saturday morning over some snide remarks by Ram. During the fight, Ram grabbed a hammer and smashed it on Ajit's head, killing him on the spot.

While Ram fled from the spot, he was arrested from Borivali hours later, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

