Maharashtra CM Shinde meets J-K LG, seeks land in Srinagar for 'Maharashtra Bhavan'

CM Shinde met LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Sunday and handed over a letter to him with the request, a statement from CM Shinde's office said on Sunday

CM Eknath Shinde met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday. Pics/Maharashtra CMO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. CM Shinde visited LG Manoj Sinha along with Kalyan Dombivali MP Shrikant Shinde.

CM Shinde urged LG Manoj Sinha to provide land in Srinagar to set up 'Maharashtra Bhavan'.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Maharashtra Bhavan will help promote cultural exchange and boost the economy through tourism activities.

CM Shinde said that Maharashtra Bhavan will help showcase Maharashtra's art, culture and food in Kashmir, the statement further said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had last month said that the state is being preferred by many industries, including foreign ones, due to the availability of good infrastructure, skilled manpower and other facilities, PTI had earlier reported.

According to PTI, during his address in Nerul after inaugurating various development projects undertaken by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Shinde also said the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will go a long way in helping farmers in the state. He also said the biggest Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link project will bring the state capital closer to Navi Mumbai and Raigad, by reducing the travel time.

Indicating his government's decision taken to make Mumbai pothole-free, Shinde had in May said that this could have been done earlier also, "but now we have taken the decision for the concretisation of roads."

Without taking any names, he had said, "They were talking of mohalla clinics on the lines of the ones in New Delhi, but we have gone ahead by coming up with the Vandaniya Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana, which is here to serve the needy citizens of Maharashtra."

"Maharashtra was being preferred by many industries, including foreign, on account of the availability of good infrastructure and other facilities including skilled man power," PTI had quoted him as saying.

The development of any city does not mean only construction of high rise buildings, but they should also have parks and libraries for citizens, he had said, adding the good work done by the NMMC should be replicated across the state.

(with PTI inputs)