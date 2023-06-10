BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA

The Maha Vikas Aghadi on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena "cry" for every Lok Sabha seat

MP Shrikant Shinde (File Photo)

The statements from Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party came on Saturday amid strife in the ruling alliance in Kalyan Lok Sabha seat represented by Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant.

On Friday, Shrikant Shinde, son of CM Shinde had said some leaders were trying to create hurdles in the alliance in Dombivali area (under Kalyan Lok Sabha seat) for their own selfish politics.

In the video shared by him, he also mentioned that he was ready to leave the seat since the aim was to ensure the Narendra Modi government returns with a thumping majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

commenting on MP Shrikant Shinde's statement, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said the Kalyan-Dombivali area was a stronghold of the (undivided) Shiv Sena and the party had been winning from there for years now.

"The same seat was given to Shrikant Shinde who had no connection with the party. Uddhav Thackeray had pampered Shinde's son. Let him fight his battle. The BJP will make them (Shinde-led Shiv Sena) cry for every single seat," Raut said.

The NCP said the BJP had plans to ditch Shinde in Kalyan and eventually force all Shiv Sena leaders to contest on its lotus symbol.

"Looks like @BJP4Maharashtra has all plans to ditch MP Dr Shrikant Shinde in Kalyan Loksabha Constituency. Eventually BJP will force all others from Shinde camp to contest on BJP ticket or face permanent political isolation. @NCPspeaks," the party's spokesperson Mahesh Tapase tweeted on Twitter.

Shrikant Shinde has been MP from Kalyan since 2014.

(with inputs from PTI)