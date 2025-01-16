Breaking News
Man held for raping sister's 8-year-old tuition student in Maharashtra's Dombivali

Updated on: 16 January,2025 07:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The girl was raped at the Dombivali home of the 19-year-old accused, when she had gone for tuitions, an official said

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his sister's 8-year-old tuition student in Maharashtra's Dombivali area of Thane district, a police official said on Thursday, the PTI reported.


The accused allegedly raped the minor girl who took tuitions from the accused's sister, the official said.


The 8-year-old girl was raped on January 15 at the Dombivali home of the 19-year-old accused, when she had gone for tuitions, the Manpada police station official said.


"No one except for the suspect was at home when the victim arrived. He took her to the bedroom and sexually assaulted her. After she narrated her ordeal to her mother, a case was filed and the accused was held under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said, according to the PTI.

Further probe is underway, the official added.

Man held for assaulting minor girl, snatching her gold chain

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 20-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly attacking a minor girl and snatching her gold chain in Dahisar area of the city, the police said, reported the PTI.

The man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting the girl and snatching her gold chain, a police official said on Wednesday, as per the PTI.

According to the police official, the incident occurred on Monday night near Kandarpada Metro Station in Dahisar area of north Mumbai when the 17-year-old victim was returning home from private coaching classes.

The minor girl, a resident of Dahisar (West), was walking alone on the New Link Road when the accused who was later identified as Aman Umesh Gupta, attacked her.

"He pulled her hair, allegedly assaulted her and snatched her gold chain," said the official, as per the PTI.

The girl then raised an alarm and some passers-by rushed to help her. They caught the accused and handed him over to the police, he said.

The police took him to the police station and placed Aman Umesh Gupta under arrest. A case against him has been registered for robbery, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

