Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde hints at BJP support behind MLA revolt
Ukraine asks medical students to return, but Mumbai parents not comfortable
Maharashtra political crisis: MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp likely to cross 50 today
Central Railway, Western Railway count losses due to Agnipath protests
Gujarat riots 2002: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's petition challenging the SIT clean chit given to Modi, others
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Man held for stabbing girlfriend in Bhiwandi after she refuses to elope with him

Maharashtra: Man held for stabbing girlfriend in Bhiwandi after she refuses to elope with him

Updated on: 24 June,2022 04:43 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident took place when the 30-year-old woman was on her way to work, the police said

Maharashtra: Man held for stabbing girlfriend in Bhiwandi after she refuses to elope with him

Representation Pic


A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the Bhiwandi Police in Thane for allegedly stabbing and causing grievous injuries to his girlfriend, after she refused to elope with him, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, The incident took place around 7.30 am on Thursday, when the accused Rajesh Bharti accosted the 30-year-old woman who was on her way to work and attacked her with a knife. In the incident the woman serious sustained injuries, the station house officer of Bhiwandi police station told the PTI.




Also Read: Mumbai Police postpones Umang as Covid-19 cases continue to rise


A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the accused, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(with PTI Inputs) 

thane thane crime Crime News bhiwandi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK