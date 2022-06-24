Maharashtra: Man held for stabbing girlfriend in Bhiwandi after she refuses to elope with him

The incident took place when the 30-year-old woman was on her way to work, the police said

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the Bhiwandi Police in Thane for allegedly stabbing and causing grievous injuries to his girlfriend, after she refused to elope with him, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, The incident took place around 7.30 am on Thursday, when the accused Rajesh Bharti accosted the 30-year-old woman who was on her way to work and attacked her with a knife. In the incident the woman serious sustained injuries, the station house officer of Bhiwandi police station told the PTI.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the accused, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

